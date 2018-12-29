Baby Talk! True Thompson and Chicago West "Chat" It Up in Adorable Photos

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin cuteness!
On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian shared on her Instagram page two adorable photos of her and Tristan Thompson's 8-month-old daughter True Thompson sitting on a plush armchair and interacting with her 11-month-old cousin, Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child. The babies are wearing different knitted winter hats
"I can't wait to hear their voices and their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking!" Khloe wrote, adding, "Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down."
"Chi is saying, Truey don't look [now], but Santa forgot a reindeer and he's coming for your hat!" one user commented.
"Hahahahaha probably spot on," Khloe replied.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe and True recently spent the the baby's first Christmas in Los Angeles with the reality star's family. The two wore matching outfits to the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, which Kim and Kanye hosted at their home for the first time.
Tristan was unable to spend the holiday with Khloe and True in L.A because he "doesn't have a lot of flexibility" in his basketball schedule, a source told E! News. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward played a game on Dec. 23 and had another the day after Christmas. The three did celebrate Thanksgiving together back in Cleveland.
"Khloe wanted to be in L.A. with her family for Christmas," the source told E! News. "There was nothing more special than seeing True with her cousins on Christmas morning. There was no way she was going to miss the family Christmas Eve party and being a part of opening presents all together on Christmas morning."