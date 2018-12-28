You Won't Guess the Similarities Between Miley Cyrus and Her Parents' Weddings

Tish Cyrus is celebrating her and Billy Ray Cyrus' 25th wedding anniversary with a sweet nod to Miley Cyrus' recent nuptials.

The former Disney darling and pop star's mom took to Instagram on Friday with a photo from her own wedding day—that just so happened to take place in her and Billy Ray's Tennessee home. On Dec. 23, Miley and longtime love Liam Hemsworth also exchanged vows in a low-key yet loving ceremony inside their Nashville mansion.

"25 years ago today @billyraycyrus and I stood in our living room in Franklin Tn and said 'I Do,'" Tish wrote. "I would definitely say everything has come full circle! I love u Lovey..... if I had to do it all again, I wouldn't change a thing. #happyanniversary"

A full circle moment indeed!

While the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" songstress wore an elegant, made-to-order Vivienne Westwood gown for her special day, Miley's proud parents were the epitome of early 90s fashion in a muscle tee and floral dress. (And Billy Ray's signature mullet, of course.)