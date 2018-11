View this post on Instagram

FALSE RUMORS! - I’ve done at least 10 interviews in the past 2weeks in #London and I’ve been respectful to everyone! These rumors are false and uncalled for! My family is all that matters and that’s all I live for. The old ray J is dead. Let him RIP. I’m a new man with new responsibilities and moral values. Don’t believe everything you read. Much love and respect! #LetGodWork and GO VOTE!!!