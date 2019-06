View this post on Instagram

Wow don’t know where to begin. We did this! We made @nytimes best sellers list for my first book, Darkness To Light! What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL! Your continued support and love is appreciated! It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story! I want to thank the best kids in the world @iamdestinyodom and Lamar Jr. ya’ll are my rock. Thanks for sticking with me during my hardest times. My true fans, my friends and family love ya’ll, @khloekardashian , @benbellabooks and my entire publishing team, my co-author Chris Palmer and last but not least the best publicist in the world @evesarkisyan for always doing your thing. #darknesstolight #nytimesbestseller