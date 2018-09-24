DOMINGO, 11 NOV.
SOLO POR E!
Noticias de última hora

J Balvin, Shakira, CNCO, Lele Pons y más nominados de los People’s Choice Awards 2018

  • Por
    &

por Johnni Macke | Traducido por  | lun., 24 sep. 2018 10:20

Avengers: Infinity War

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

¡Es hora de votar por ellos!

A principios de este mes, E! anunció la lista inicial de nominados a los People's Choice Awards 2018, y ya tenemos la lista definitiva de finalistas.

Después de dos semanas de votaciones para la etapa inicial, los fans revelaron quienes competirán por los trofeos de este año, y hoy te los revelamos. Empezamos con 12 nominados en 43 categorías diferentes, y estos quedaron en solo 5 nominados.

Ahora que inicia la segunda ronda de votaciones, los finalistas deberán empezar de cero con los votos, lo que significa que para que ellos ganen, tú debes votar por tu favorito, y así darles el preciado trofeo de los PCAs.

¡Aquí tienen la lista de final de nominados a los People's Choice Awards 2018!

No te olvides de votar haciendo click AQUí.

Letitia Wright, Black Panther

Disney/Marvel

PELÍCULAS

Película de 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Fifty Shades Freed

A Quiet Place

Película de Comedia de 2018

Love, Simon

Blockers

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Película de Acción de 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ocean's 8

Película de Drama de 2018

Fifty Shades Freed

12 Strong

Red Sparrow

Midnight Sun

A Quiet Place

Película Familiar de 2018

Incredibles 2

A Wrinkle in Time

Hotel Transylvania 3

I Can Only Imagine

Christopher Robin

Estrella Masculina de Película de 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Estrella Femenina de Película de 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Estrella de Película Dramática de 2018

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Estrella de Película de Comedia de 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

John Cena, Blockers

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Estrella de Película de Acción de 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Grey's Anatomy, Season 15

ABC

TV

Show de 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Show de Drama de 2018

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

Riverdale

The Handmaid's Tale

Show de Comedia de 2018

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Black-ish

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Queer Eye

Netflix

Show Revival de 2018

American Idol

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Reality Show de 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Show de Competición de 2018

The Voice

Ellen's Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dean Buscher/The CW

Estrella Masculina de TV de 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Estrella Femenina de TV de 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

Estrella Dramática de TV de 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Estrella de Comedia en TV de 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Daytime Talk Show de 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Nighttime Talk Show de 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Competidor de una Competencia de 2018

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Eva Igo, World of Dance

Estrella de Reality de 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Outlander Season 4, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

Starz

Show para hacer binge-watching de 2018

Outlander

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

13 Reasons Why

Shameless

Show de Sci-fi/Fantasy de 2018

Supernatural

The Originals

The Expanse

Wynonna Earp

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Bruno Mars, Prince Tribute, 2017 Grammy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Música

Artista Masculino de 2018

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

Artista Femenina de 2018

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj

Grupo de 2018

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Super Junior

Camila Cabello, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Álbum de 2018

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Camila Cabello, Camila

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Canción de 2018

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

BTS, "Idol"

Artista Country de 2018

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Artista Latino de 2018

Becky G

CNCO

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Shakira

Video Musical de 2018

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"

BTS, "Idol"

Gira de Conciertos de 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

Katy Perry, James Charles, CoverGirl

COVERGIRL

CULTURA POP

Influencerd de Belleza de 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Estrella Social de 2018

Shane Dawson

JennaMarbles

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Estrella Animal de 2018

Lil Bub

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Ever Carradine, Madeline Brewer, Chrissy Teigen, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Celebridad Social de 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Acto de Comedia de 2018

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Estrella de Estilo de 2018

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Estrella de Cambio de 2018

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Nia Jax

Podcast Pop de 2018

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith

Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

LADYGANG

Chicks in the Office

