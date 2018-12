Nick Jonas conmemoró el aniversario de boda de su hermano Kevin de una forma muy extraña

View this post on Instagram

9 years ago today my brother @kevinjonas and his bride @daniellejonas got married. Little known fact... on the day of their wedding I had an enormous zit in the middle of my forehead. I was 17 and beyond embarrassed, given there were 400+ guests and pictures that the world would see... but the two of them made me feel so much better about it by telling me “you can’t see it at all” and “no one will notice”. Their thoughtfulness on their big day, and throughout their life together is so touching and selfless. My zit faded away after a about a week but their love endures forever. As I enter this new chapter of my life with my beautiful bride I’m so grateful to have a shining example of what a beautiful and healthy marriage should be. Love you both so much (and your sweet daughters). Cheers to a lifetime of joy ahead for you both together always. Happy anniversary.