Eiza González reveló por qué está soltera y lo que espera de su próximo amor

I’m Resilient. Every time I feel like giving up I apply the mountain analogy. I prove myself I can achieve anything I put my heart into, and I physically go and climb a mountain. There’s no mountain I can’t climb. Nothing feels more rewarding than getting to the top when I felt like I couldn’t go further, specially when I’m feeling my lowest. Pushing my mind and body through hardest times is the biggest act of self love and courage. It’s deeply healing being connected with my body and clearing my mind. You can achieve anything your heart desire. Challenge yourself and find your own motivation,❤️ be proud of yourself. Bye South Africa 🇿🇦 I’ll miss you tons ❤️