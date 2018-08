Cole Sprouse promete ponerse más personal en Instagram

I’ve decided to start uploading some of my more personal photographs on this Instagram. If you’ve ever spent a bit of time with me, you’ll know I take my privacy quite seriously, much of that paranoia influenced by my youth. I understand social media will always carry a bit of a curated superficiality, but I have so many sentimental photos that, like a collector, I’ve kept in the original packaging for far too long. I’m hoping some of the photos I’ll be posting from here on out will feel a bit more...honest, as they do to me. Naturally, I’ll still be weaving my commercial and editorial work within this account, but why don’t we break it up a little? Keep up~

