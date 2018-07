Otra gran prueba del amor que se profesan Chris Hemsworth y Elsa Pataky

Wild beauty shot on film camera ContaxT3. There’s nothing like getting a roll of film developed and most of them are overexposed and of my kids feet (due to them having stolen my camera and used it as a frisbee ) but then you stumble across a gem like this one @elsapatakyconfidential 😘😘😘

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Jul 25, 2018 at 2:35am PDT