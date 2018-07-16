Noticias de última hora

Lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2018

  • Por
    &

por Jess Cohen | Traducido por  | lun., 16 jul. 2018 13:15

Cardi B

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

¡Mira quién lidera las nominaciones de este año!

Este lunes finalmente fueron revelados los nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2018.

Cardi B, Beyoncé, y Jay-Z están entre los honrados del show este año, que se transmitirá en vivo desde el Radio City Music Hall en la ciudad de Nueva York el próximo 20 de agosto. Otros de los nominados más destacados son Childish Gambino, Drake y Bruno Mars.

Cardi B lidera la lista con 10 nominaciones a su favor, mientras que a ella le siguen de cerca The Carters con 8 nominaciones. Childish Gambino y Drake obtuvieron siete nominaciones, mientras que Bruno Mars alcanzó seis.

Ahora mira la lista completa de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2018:

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II tour

Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" – Republic Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" – Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records

Drake – "God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

 

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Post Malone – Republic Records

 

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" – Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake – "God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa – "New Rules" – Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" – Atlantic Records

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – "rockstar" – Republic Records

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello

Press Line Photos / Splash News

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – "Meant to Be" – Warner Bros. Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" – Atlantic Records

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – "Dinero" – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – "1-800-273-8255" – Def Jam Recordings

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – "Lemon" – i am OTHER/Columbia Records

MEJOR ARTISTA PUSH DEL AÑO

JULY 2018 – Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

JUNE 2018 – Sigrid – Island Records 

MAY 2018 – Lil Xan – Columbia Records 

APRIL 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records 

MARCH 2018 – Jessie Reyez – Island Records 

FEBRUARY 2018 – Tee Grizzley – 300 Entertainment 

JANUARY 2018 – Bishop Briggs – Island Records 

DECEMBER 2017 – Grace VanderWaal – Syco Music/Columbia Records

NOVEMBER 2017 – Why Don't We – Atlantic Records 

OCTOBER 2017 – PRETTYMUCH – Syco Music/Columbia Records 

SEPTEMBER 2017 – SZA – TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records 

AUGUST 2017 – Kacy Hill – Def Jam Recordings 

JULY 2017 – Khalid – RCA Records

JUNE 2017 – Kyle – Atlantic Records 

MAY 2017 – Noah Cyrus – Republic Records

MEJOR POP

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" – Republic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" – Syco Music/Epic Records

Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry" – Island Records

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" – Atlantic Records

P!nk – "What About Us" – RCA Records

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records

MEJOR HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – "Bartier Cardi" – KSR/Atlantic Records

The Carters – "APES**T" – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Drake – "God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

J. Cole – "ATM" – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Migos ft. Drake – "Walk It Talk It" – Quality Control/Capitol Records

Nicki Minaj – "Chun-Li" – Young Money/Cash Money Records

MEJOR LATINO

Daddy Yankee – "Dura" – El Cartel Records/UMLE

J Balvin, Willy William – "Mi Gente" – UMLE/Republic Records

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – "Dinero" – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – "Échame La Culpa" – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino

Maluma – "Felices los 4" – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Shakira ft. Maluma – "Chantaje" – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

MEJOR DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – "Lonely Together" – Geffen Records

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – "One Kiss" – Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers – "Everybody Hates Me" – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

David Guetta & Sia – "Flames" – Atlantic Records

Marshmello ft. Khalid – "Silence" – RCA Records/Ultra Records

Zedd & Liam Payne – "Get Low (Street Video)" – Interscope Records

Drake

ABC/Randy Holmes via Getty Images

MEJOR ROCK

Fall Out Boy – "Champion" – Island Records

Foo Fighters – "The Sky Is A Neighborhood" – RCA Records

Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Linkin Park – "One More Light" – Warner Bros. Records

Panic! At The Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – "Walk On Water" – Interscope Records

VIDEO CON UN MESAJE

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" – mcDJ / RCA Records

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – "Liberated" – Columbia Records 

Drake – ‘God's Plan" – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records 

Janelle Monáe – "PYNK" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records 

Jessie Reyez – "Gatekeeper" – Island Records 

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – "1-800-273-8255" – Def Jam Recordings

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Alessia Cara – "Growing Pains" –  Def Jam Recordings – Cinematography by Pau Castejón

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" –  Republic Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

The Carters – "APES**T" –  Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Cinematography by Benoit Debie

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" –  mcDJ / RCA Records – Cinematography by Larkin Seiple

Eminem ft. Ed Sheeran – "River" – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Frank Mobilio & Patrick Meller

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records – Cinematography by Jonathan Sela

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

The Carters – "APES**T" –  Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Directed by Ricky Saix

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" –  mcDJ / RCA Records – Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake – "God's Plan" –  YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records – Directed by Karena Evans

Ed Sheeran – "Perfect" –  Atlantic Records – Directed by Jason Koenig

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – "Say Something" –  RCA Records – Directed by Arturo Perez Jr.

Shawn Mendes – "In My Blood" – Island Records – Directed by Jay Martin

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

The Carters – "APES**T" –  Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Art Direction by Jan Houlevigue

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" –  mcDJ / RCA Records – Art Direction by Jason Kisvarday

J. Cole – "ATM" –  Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records – Art Direction by Miles Mullin

Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel" –  Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Pepper Nguyen

SZA – "The Weekend" –  TDE/RCA Records – Art Direction by SZA and Solange

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" –  Big Machine Records – Art Direction by Brett Hess

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left to Cry" –  Republic Records – Visual Effects by Vidal and Loris Paillier for Buf

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – "Lonely Together" –  Geffen Records – Visual Effects by KPP

Eminem ft. Beyoncé – "Walk On Water" –  Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects Supervisor Rich Lee for Drive Studios

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "All The Stars" –  TDE/Aftermath/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier for BUF Paris

Maroon 5 – "Wait" –  222/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by TIMBER

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" – Big Machine Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" –  Atlantic Records – Choreography by Phil Tayag & Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – "Havana" –  Syco Music/Epic Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge and Sara Bivens

The Carters – "APES**T" –  Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Jaquel Knight

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" –  mcDJ / RCA Records – Choreography by Sherrie Silver

Dua Lipa – "IDGAF" –  Warner Bros. Records – Choreography by Marion Motin

Justin Timberlake – "Filthy" –  RCA Records – Choreography by Marty Kudelka, AJ Harpold, Tracy Phillips, and Ivan Koumaev

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – "Finesse (Remix)" –  Atlantic Records – Editing by Jacquelyn London

The Carters – "APES**T" –  Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment – Taylor Ward and Sam Ostrove

Childish Gambino – "This Is America" –  mcDJ / RCA Records – Editing by Ernie Gilbert

Janelle Monáe – "Make Me Feel" – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records – Editing by Deji Laray

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – "Lemon" –  i am OTHER/Columbia Records – Editing by Taylor Ward

Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do" –  Big Machine Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes for Cosmo

