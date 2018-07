¡Esta estrella de Jersey Shore está embarazada!

Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! 💙Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness💙 December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John❤️ you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!

A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:56am PDT