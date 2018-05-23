¡Zayn Malik enloqueció con una stripper y tienes que verlo ya!

por Jess Cohen | Traducido por  | mié., 23 may. 2018 13:45

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik estrena nueva música y lanza el video de su más reciente canción Entertainer.

El video parece la continuación de su previo clip, Let Me, el cual estuvo protagonizado por la modelo Sofia Jamora. Para Entertainer, un Malik rubio parece ir a un club de strippers, en busca de su amor. 

"Creíste que me tenías, no?", canta Zayn. "Cuando me mentiste en la cara, pude ver la verdad. Supe de cada paso, de cómo me viste la cara, boo".

"Supongo que no sabías que eras mi mejor entretenimiento", continúa. "Te veo, me río y c**o contigo. No me tomes por un tonto. En este juego, yo pongo las reglas". 

"Si llegas a venir, te rechazaré... Cuando más necesites, me iré. Cuando más necesites, te fallaré". 

Y la canción sigue: "Pensaste que eras más inteligente, te avergoncé. Supe de inmediato cuando dejaste de amarme. Pasó cuando tu toque ya no era suficiente para mí".

Así, luego de estar con Jamora, vemos a Zayn Malik perderle la vista. 

   

   

