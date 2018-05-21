A un mes de terminar con su ex, Ariana Grande ya está saliendo con un chico

  • Por
    &

por McKenna Aiello | Traducido por  | lun., 21 may. 2018 19:47

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ariana Grande está saliendo con el comediante de Saturday Night Live Pete Davidson.

E! News pudo confirmar que "simplemente comenzó y es informal".

Casualmente, su relación en ciernes surge poco después de que tanto Ariana como Pete terminaran relaciones anteriores. La cantante de No Tears Left to Cry confirmó su separación del rapero Mac Miller a principios de este mes. Del mismo modo, la semana pasada se conoció la noticia de que Davidson y Cazzie David se habían separado después de dos años juntos.

La fuente explica que a pesar de que Ariana y Mac se separaron oficialmente después de asistir a Coachella en abril, "la relación había sido larga desde mucho antes".

También lee

Esto demuestra que Ariana Grande y Mac Miller se distanciaron definitivamente

Mac Miller, Ariana Grande

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

 

"Ariana estaba unida a Mac durante mucho tiempo y no era una buena relación para ella", nos dice la fuente. "Ella está en un muy buen lugar ahora y está muy feliz".

Hace menos de una semana, Miller fue arrestado por conducir bajo los efectos de sustancias y haber golpeado y huido a otro automóvil. El Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles confirmó a E! News de que el piloto de 26 años manejaba en el Valle de San Fernando justo antes de la 1 a.m. del 9 de mayo cuando su G-Wagon 2016 chocó con una pole y la derribó. Miller y sus dos pasajeros huyeron de la escena a pie, agregaron las autoridades.

Grande, de 24 años, publicó un tuit críptico, después del incidente, que decía: "por favor cuídate".

La estrella pop dijo lo siguiente sobre su ex en una publicación de Instagram confirmando su ruptura: "Este es uno de mis mejores amigos en el mundo. Lo respeto y lo adoro infinitamente y estoy agradecida de tenerlo en mi vida de cualquier forma, en todo momento, independientemente de cómo cambie nuestra relación o de lo que el universo nos depare a cada uno de nosotros".

También lee

Ariana Grande y Jimmy Fallon crearon una nueva versión de No Tears Left to Cry que debes escuchar ahora mismo

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

NBC

    

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Couples , Saturday Night Live , Noticias
Lo Último
BTS, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Todas las celebridades que han caído rendidas ante BTS

Dove Cameron, Thomas Doherty

Dove Cameron es una verdadera princesa y Thomas Doherty lo sabe

Spider-Man Homecoming, Tom Holland

Este sexy actor podría ser el nuevo villano de Spider-Man

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Highs

La boda del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle en números

Taylor Swift, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Y así, Twitter predijo que Taylor Swift estaría en los Billboard Music Awards 2018

Cardi B, Music Video

Cardi B se convierte en novia y viuda en el videoclip de Be Careful ¡Mírala!

Taylor Swift, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Por culpa de Taylor Swift, Darren Criss sufrió durante los Billboard Music Awards 2018

Tu destino para las noticias de entretenimiento, espectáculo,        
celebridades, moda, cultura pop y los shows de E!
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Todos Los Derechos Reservados