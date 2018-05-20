Lista de ganadores de los Billboards Music Awards 2018

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Y se reparten las cotizadas estatuillas a lo más exitoso de la música.
por JP | Traducido por | dom., 20 may. 2018 16:06
El sol resplandece en Las vegas y ya algunos de los músicos más exitosos del año ya tienen su preciado Billboard Award en las manos...
Aquí la lista de ganadores:
Top Artist: Ed Sheeran.
Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Camila Cabello.
Top Country Song: Body Like A Back Road, Sam Hunt.
Billboard Icon Awards: Janet Jackson
Top Selling Album: Taylor Swift, Reputation.
Top Rap Song: Rockstar, Post Malone.
Top Social Artist: BTS.
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers.
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift.
Top Hot 100 Song: Despacito.
Top New Artist: Khalid.
Top Duo o Grupo: Imagine Dragons.
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake.
TOP Hot 100 Artist: Ed Sheeran.
Top Streaming Song Artist: Kendrick Lamar.
Top Song Sales Artist: Ed Sheeran.
Top Radio Song Artist: Ed Sheeran.
Top Touring Artist: U2.
Top R&B Male Artist: Bruno Mars.
Top R&B Female Artist: SZA.
Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars.
Top Rap Artist: Kendrick Lamar.
Top Rap Male Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B.
Top Rap Tour: Jay-Z.
Top Country Artist: Chris Stapleton.
Top Country Male Artist: Chris Stapleton.
Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris.
Top Country Duo/Group Artist: Florida Georgia Line
Top Country Tour: Luke Bryan
Top Rock Tour: U2
Top Rock Artist: Imagine Dragons.
Top Latin Artist: Ozuna.
Top Christian Artist: MercyMe
Top Gospel Artist: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Top Billboard 200 Album: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Top Soundtrack: Moana.
Top Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Top Country Album: Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Top Rock Album: Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Top R&B álbum: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic.
Top Latin álbum: Ozuna, Odisea.
Top Dance/Electronic Album:The Chainsmokers, Memories…Do Not Open
Top Christian Album: Alan Jackson, Precious Memories Collection
Top Gospel Album: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit
Top Streaming Song (Video): Luis Fonsi & daddy Yankee, Despacito.
Top Selling Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Top Radio Song: Ed Sheeran, Shape of you.
Top Latin Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Despacito.
Top R&B Song: Bruno Mars, That's What I Like .
Top Rock Song: Imagine Dragons, Believer.
Top Dance/Electronic Song: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, Something Just Like This
Top Christian Song: Hillsong Worship, What A Beautiful Name
Top Gospel Song: J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It
