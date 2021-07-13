Lista de nominados a los Emmys 2021

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Mejor Actriz Principal en una Serie de Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mejor Actor Principal en una Serie de Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Gennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandarlorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Drama

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Claire Foy, The Crown

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Drama

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Madalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian