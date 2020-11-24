Mira la lista completa de nominados a los Grammy Awards 2021

¡La noche más grande de la música está a la vuelta de la esquina!
La Academia de la Grabación reveló las nominaciones para los Grammy Awards 2021 durante una transmisión en vivo este martes 24 de noviembre. El presidente y director ejecutivo interino de la organización, Harvey Mason Jr., anunció a los nominados con un poco de ayuda de algunos grandes nombres, como Dua Lipa, Gayle. King, Mickey Guyton y Sharon Osbourne. Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle e Imogen Heap también enumeraron algunos de los contendientes.
Con 84 categorías, habrá muchos trofeos para repartir. Por supuesto, los fanáticos tendrán que esperar hasta la entrega de premios para ver quién se lleva a casa los honores.
Esta noche contará con grandes nombres de la música latina, y es que entre los nominados de esta edición destacan, como era de esperarse, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Ricky Martin y más.
¡Afortunadamente, el evento está a solo dos meses! La 63a entrega de los Grammys se transmitirá el domingo 31 de enero y Trevor Noah será el anfitrión de la velada.
¿Listo para ver cuál de tus artistas favoritos entró a esta carrera? Sigue bajando para ver la lista completa de nominados.
Grabación del Año
"Black Parade," Beyoncé
"Colors," Black Pumas
"Rockstar," DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Circles," Post Malone
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
Canción del Año
"Black Parade," Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box," Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Cardigan," Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Circles," Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now," Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"I Can't Breathe," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"If The World Was Ending," Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Álbum del Año
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
folklore, Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Nuevo
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor Actuación Pop Dúo/Grupo
"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions," Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite," BTS
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile," Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
folklore, Taylor Swift
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico
Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Mejor Actuación Rock
"Shameika," Fiona Apple
"Not," Big Thief
"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps," HAIM
"Stay High," Brittany Howard
"Daylight," Grace Potter
Mejor Álbum Progresivo R&B
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thunderca
Mejor Actuación Rap
"Deep Reverence," Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop," DaBaby
"What's Poppin," Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture," Lil Baby
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
"Dior," Pop Smoke
Mejor Álbum Country
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard,Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino o Urbano
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Mejor Álbum Vocal Jazz
Ona, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington
Mejor Álbum Americana
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Mejor Álbum Musical Global
FU Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice As Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
Mejor Álbum Mundial Hablado (Incluye poesía, audio-libros y storytelling)
Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch And Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Mejor Film Musical
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top
Mejor Actuación R&B
"Lightning & Thunder," Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
"Black Parade," Beyonce
"All I Need," Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head," Brittany Howard
"See Me," Emily King
Mejor Álbum R&B
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
Mejor Video Musical
"Adore You," Harry Styles
"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé
"Life Is Good," Future featuring Drake
"Lockdown," Anderson /Paak
"Goliath," Woodkid
Mejor Actuación Pop Solista
"Yummy," Justin Bieber
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles
Mejor Canción Rap
"The Bigger Picture"
"The Box"
"Laugh Now Cry Later"
"Rockstar"
"Savage"
Mejor Álbum Rap
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"
Álbum con Mejor Ingeniería, No-Clásico
Black Hole Rainbow
Expectations
Hyperspace
Jaime
25 Trips
Productor del Año, No-Clásico
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Mejor Actuación Rock
Fiona Apple
Big Their
Kyoto
The Steps
Brittany Howard
Grace Potter
Mejor Canción Rock
"Kyoto"
"Lost in Yesterday"
"Not"
"Shameika"
"Stay High"
Mejor Actuación Metal
"Bum-Rush," Body Count
"Underneath," Code Orange
"The In-Between," In This Moment
"BloodMoney," Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of of the Axe) - Live," Power Trip
Mejor Álbum Rock
A Hero's Death, Fontaines DC,
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Mejor Grabación de Remix
"Do You Ever (Rac Mix)"
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)"
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)"
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
"Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)"
Álbum con Mejor Ingeniería, Clásico
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
Hynes: Fields
Ives: Complete Symphonies
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, "Babi Yar"
Productor del Año, Clásico
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Mejor Composición Instrumental
Baby Jack
Be Water II
Plumfield
Sputnik
Strata
Esta noticia se está actualizando en tiempo real...