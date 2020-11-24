American Music AwardsKardashiansVideosFotos
Noticias de última hora

Mira la lista completa de nominados a los Grammy Awards 2021

¡La noche más grande de la música está a la vuelta de la esquina!

por Elyse Dupre 24 nov, 2020 17:58Tags
Alfombra RojaAwardsBreakingCelebritiesGrammysInstanoticias
Videos relacionados: Acusan a Jennifer López de copiar a Beyoncé en los American Music Awards 2020

¡La noche más grande de la música está a la vuelta de la esquina!

La Academia de la Grabación reveló las nominaciones para los Grammy Awards 2021 durante una transmisión en vivo este martes 24 de noviembre. El presidente y director ejecutivo interino de la organización, Harvey Mason Jr., anunció a los nominados con un poco de ayuda de algunos grandes nombres, como Dua Lipa, Gayle. King, Mickey Guyton y Sharon Osbourne. Pepe Aguilar, Yemi Alade, Nicola Benedetti, Lauren Daigle e Imogen Heap también enumeraron algunos de los contendientes.

Con 84 categorías, habrá muchos trofeos para repartir. Por supuesto, los fanáticos tendrán que esperar hasta la entrega de premios para ver quién se lleva a casa los honores.

Esta noche contará con grandes nombres de la música latina, y es que entre los nominados de esta edición destacan, como era de esperarse, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Ricky Martin y más.

¡Afortunadamente, el evento está a solo dos meses! La 63a entrega de los Grammys se transmitirá el domingo 31 de enero y Trevor Noah será el anfitrión de la velada.

¿Listo para ver cuál de tus artistas favoritos entró a esta carrera? Sigue bajando para ver la lista completa de nominados.

también lee
Acusan a Jennifer López de copiar a Beyoncé en los American Music Awards 2020

Grabación del Año

"Black Parade," Beyoncé
"Colors," Black Pumas
"Rockstar," DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Circles," Post Malone
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

Canción del Año

"Black Parade," Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk & Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"The Box," Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
"Cardigan," Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Circles,"  Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
"Don't Start Now," Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"I Can't Breathe," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"If The World Was Ending," Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Álbum del Año

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
folklore, Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Nuevo

Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor Actuación Pop Dúo/Grupo

"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
"Intentions," Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
"Dynamite," BTS
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
"Exile," Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal

Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
folklore, Taylor Swift

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico

Kick I, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon

Mejor Actuación Rock

"Shameika,"  Fiona Apple
"Not," Big Thief
"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers
"The Steps," HAIM
"Stay High," Brittany Howard
"Daylight," Grace Potter

Mejor Álbum Progresivo R&B

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe x Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, Thunderca

Mejor Actuación Rap

"Deep Reverence," Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
"Bop," DaBaby
"What's Poppin," Jack Harlow
"The Bigger Picture," Lil Baby
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
"Dior," Pop Smoke

Mejor Álbum Country

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard,Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino o Urbano

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova

Trending stories

1

La razón por la que Anya Taylor-Joy nunca se ha sentido una mujer guapa

2

El director Tristram Shapeero se disculpa por burlarse del actor Lukas Gage

3

La prueba de que Kimberly Loaiza y Juan de Dios Pantoja se comparten la ropa

Mejor Álbum Vocal Jazz

Ona, Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper, Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's The Hurry, Kenny Washington

Mejor Álbum Americana

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Mejor Álbum de Blues Contemporáneo

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, Fantastic Negrito
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars

Mejor Álbum Musical Global

FU Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice As Tall, Burna Boy
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen

Mejor Álbum Mundial Hablado (Incluye poesía, audio-libros y storytelling)

Acid For The Children: A Memoir,  Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth, Rachel Maddow
Catch And Kill, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte's Web (E.B. White), Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Mejor Film Musical

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top

Mejor Actuación R&B

"Lightning & Thunder," Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
"Black Parade," Beyonce
"All I Need," Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
"Goat Head," Brittany Howard
"See Me," Emily King

Mejor Álbum R&B

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
To Feel Love/d, Luke James
Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter

Mejor Video Musical

"Adore You," Harry Styles
"Brown Skin Girl," Beyoncé
"Life Is Good," Future featuring Drake
"Lockdown," Anderson /Paak
"Goliath," Woodkid

Mejor Actuación Pop Solista

"Yummy," Justin Bieber
"Say So," Doja Cat
"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish
"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa
"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles

Mejor Canción Rap

"The Bigger Picture"
"The Box"
"Laugh Now Cry Later"
"Rockstar"
"Savage"

Mejor Álbum Rap

Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"

Álbum con Mejor Ingeniería, No-Clásico

Black Hole Rainbow
Expectations
Hyperspace
Jaime
25 Trips

Productor del Año, No-Clásico

Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt

Mejor Actuación Rock

Fiona Apple
Big Their
Kyoto
The Steps
Brittany Howard
Grace Potter

Mejor Canción Rock

"Kyoto"
"Lost in Yesterday"
"Not"
"Shameika"
"Stay High"

Mejor Actuación Metal

"Bum-Rush," Body Count
"Underneath," Code Orange
"The In-Between," In This Moment
"BloodMoney," Poppy
"Executioner's Tax (Swing of of the Axe) - Live," Power Trip

Mejor Álbum Rock

A Hero's Death, Fontaines DC,
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Mejor Grabación de Remix

"Do You Ever (Rac Mix)"
"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)"
"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)"
"Roses (Imanbek Remix)"
"Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)"

Álbum con Mejor Ingeniería, Clásico

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess
Hynes: Fields
Ives: Complete Symphonies
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, "Babi Yar"

Productor del Año, Clásico

Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone

Mejor Composición Instrumental

Baby Jack
Be Water II
Plumfield
Sputnik
Strata

Esta noticia se está actualizando en tiempo real...

Trending stories

1

La razón por la que Anya Taylor-Joy nunca se ha sentido una mujer guapa

2

El director Tristram Shapeero se disculpa por burlarse del actor Lukas Gage

3

La prueba de que Kimberly Loaiza y Juan de Dios Pantoja se comparten la ropa

4

El secreto de Lina Tejeiro para controlarse en las escenas eróticas al actuar

5

Jacqueline y Lucía de Soñadoras tuvieron un bélico reencuentro que debes ver