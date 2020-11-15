PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Lo que tienes que saber de los E! People's Choice Awards 2020
People's Choice AwardsDanna PaolaKardashiansVideosFotos
Lo ultimo

Lo que tienes que saber de los E! People's Choice Awards 2020

por Vannessa Jackson 15 nov, 2020 15:33Tags
MoviesTVMusicaReality TVAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsAlfombra RojaShowsCelebritiesInstanoticias2020 People's Choice Awards
Videos relacionados: 2020 E! People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Repasa los últimos detalles de la gran fiesta de la cultura pop.

Es el momento que estabas esperando: ¡Los Los E! People's Choice Awards finalmente están aquí!

Desde estrellas de cine como Charlize Theron y Will Smith hasta los favoritos de la televisión Dan Levy y Cole Sprouse y las superestrellas de la música Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd y Lady Gaga, y muchos más artistas icónicos están nominados para un PCAs.

Incluso hay algunas categorías nuevas este año, como The New Artist of 2020, The Collaboration Song of 2020 y The Soundtrack Song of 2020, lo que eleva el total a 44 categorías en películas, televisión, música y cultura pop. Así es, incluso reconocerás a algunas de tus estrellas sociales favoritas entre la lista de nominaciones.

Pero, sin lugar a dudas, la categoría más esperada por los fans de toda Latinoamérica es la de Influencer Latino del año, en la que 8 increíbles y talentosos generadores de contenidos con un gran impacto positivo en sus audiencias están nominados: Belén Soto, Nath Campos, Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Jacky Guzmán, Sofi Morandi, Gaby Asturias, José Eduardo Derbez y Daniella Álvarez ¡Este domingo 15 sabremos quién es el ganador!

Estas son las mejores estrellas que 2020 tiene para ofrecer y usted decidirá el ganador de cada categoría, ya que los PCA son la única entrega de premios para la gente, por la gente. Y descubriremos quién se lleva esos codiciados trofeos durante el espectáculo lleno de estrellas de esta noche.

también lee
20 fascinantes datos sobre Jennifer Lopez, el Ícono pop de los PCAs

Además de los nominados... El emocionante tributo a Jennifer Lopez como Icono Pop del año, las actuaciones de Justin Bieber, la conducción de Demi Lovato ¡Demasiadas emociones juntas!

Recordemos a los nominados y no te pierdas el show, este domingo 15 de noviembre, solo por E!

MOVIES

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

Click here to vote for Movie!

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The Kissing Booth 2

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Click here to vote for Comedy Movie!

Trending stories

1
Lo ultimo

Lo que tienes que saber de los E! People's Choice Awards 2020

2
Exclusivo

¿Por qué Jojo Siwa asegura que el makeover que le hizo James Charles fue aterrador?

3

Khloé Kardashian le dice a Tristan Thompson exactamente cómo se siente sobre su reconciliación

Columbia Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020         

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

Click here to vote for Action Movie!

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020             

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

Click here to vote for Drama Movie!

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

Click here to vote for Family Movie!

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Click here to vote for Male Movie Star!

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Click here to vote for Female Movie Star!

también lee
Justin Bieber se presentará en los E! People’s Choice Awards 2020
Mary Cybulski / Universal Pictures

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Photograph

KJ Apa, I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Russell Crowe, Unhinged

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

Click here to vote for Drama Movie Star!

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Click here to vote for Comedy Movie Star!

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

John David Washington, Tenet

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

Click here to vote for Action Movie Star!

Netflix

TV

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor 

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

Click here to vote for Show!

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Click here to vote for Drama Show!

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

Click here to vote for Comedy Show!

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Click here to vote for Reality Show!

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef


RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice

Click here to vote for Competition Show!

HBO

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

Click here to vote for Male TV Star

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Click here to vote for Female TV Star!

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Click here to vote for Drama TV Star!

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Click here to vote for Comedy TV Star!

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

Click here to vote for Daytime Talk Show!

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Click here to vote for Nighttime Talk Show!

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race

Just Sam, American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

Click here to vote for Competition Contestant!

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Click here to vote for Reality Star!

Pop TV

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks

Ozark

Schitt's Creek

Tiger King

Click here to vote for Bingeworthy Show!

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp


The Flash

The Umbrella Academy 

Click here to vote for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show!

YouTube

MUSIC

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

Click here to vote for Male Artist!

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Click here to vote for Female Artist!

THE GROUP OF 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

Click here to vote for Group!

THE SONG OF 2020

"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa

"Dynamite," BTS

"Intentions," Justin Bieber

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Click here to vote for Song!

THE ALBUM OF 2020

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny 

Click here to vote for Album!

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Click here to vote for Country Artist!

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Karol G

Ozuna

Click here to vote for Latin Artist!

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

Click here to vote for New Artist!

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd

"Dynamite," BTS

"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny, Tainy

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Click here to vote for Music Video!

Vevo/YouTube

THE COLLABORATION OF 2020                    

"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

Click here to vote for Collaboration!

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan

"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People

"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

Click here to vote for Soundtrack Song!

Michael Simon

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Addison Rae

Charli D' Amelio

David Dobrik

Dixie D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Loren Gray

Jojo Siwa

Liza Koshy

Click here to vote for Social Star!

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

Antonio Garza

Bretman Rock

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NIKKIETUTORIALS

RCL Beauty

Click here to vote for Beauty Influencer!

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

Click here to vote for Social Celebrity!

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

Doug The Pug

Esther the Wonder Pig

Hosico 

Jiffpom

Juniper the Fox

Nala Cat

Shinjiro Ono

Suki Cat

Click here to vote for Animal Star!

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

8:46, Dave Chappelle

George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Click here to vote for Comedy Act!

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Janelle Monáe

Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian West

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Rihanna

Timothee Chalamet

Zendaya

Click here to vote for Style Star!

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

Bubba Wallace

Lebron James

Michael Jordan

Naomi Osaka

Russell Wilson

Sabrina Ionescu

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Click here to vote for Game Changer!

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain 

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard 

Call Her Daddy

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Staying In with Emily & Kumail

The Viall Files

Click here to vote for Pop Podcast!

Nominados

Este año, por primera vez en la historia de los E! People's Choice Awards, América Latina cuenta con 8 grandes nominados en la categoría ¨Influenciador Latino del año 2020¨. Todos con grandes e importantes razones para ganar.

Juan Pablo Jaramillo (Colombia)

Es uno de lo más importates creadores de contenido digital en la región. Su gran sentido de responsabilidad social y su compromiso por una sociedad mas justa e incluyente siempre lo motivan, y utiliza el poder de su masivo alcance para apoyar y promover causas que empujan al cambio positivo en el mundo. Uno de sus videos fue usado como apoyo en el congreso federal de Colombia cuando se debatia una reforma de educación mas inclusiva. Viajó hasta Cox's Bazar en Bangladesh con #LoveArmy para hacernos testigos del campo de refugiados mas grande del planeta y mostrarnos una realidad que muchos querían esconder. Y en el 2018, uno de sus mayores sueños se convierte en realidad: lograr que su propuesta de crear y promover lugares seguros y libres de discrimación para las comunidades mas señaladas por muchos de la sociedad, se convirtiera en ley en toda Colombia, y así, su movimiento #AquiEntranTodos es reconocido por el propio presidente de la nación. Juan Pablo Jaramillo sin duda es referente de actvismo y contenido con proposito.

Daniella Álvarez (Colombia)

La modelo y presentadora Daniella Álvarez, Miss Colombia 2011-2012, se convirtió en todo un ejemplo para Colombia y Latinoamérica por su fortaleza para enfrentar la pérdida de su pierna izquierda. Aunque ha tenido que enfrentar grandes retos, tomar muchos medicamentos y someterse a unas exigentes terapias, Daniella siempre se ha mantenido con una sonrisa en su rostro y ha tomado las riendas de todo su proceso con mucha energía positiva. ¡Definitivamente ha probado ser una mujer increíblemente poderosa!

Nath Campos (México)

Actriz y cantante en desarrollo que no solo resalta por su carisma y excelente actitud, si no por ser una de las influencers mexicanas más relevantes del momento. Sus más de 8 millones de seguidores admiran su capacidad de generar contenido viral al mostrar el lado divertido de las situaciones cotidianas, y especialmente por siempre buscar concientizar a sus seguidores transmitiendo siempre positivismo. Ella demuestra que revivir a nuestro niño interior y transmitir buena vibra, son la receta perfecta para la felicidad.

Gaby Asturias (Guatemala)

Modelo, presentadora de televisión y ex reina de belleza guatemalteca, mejor conocida por su participación como conductora del programa "Qué Chilero" del canal Azteca Guatemala y actualmente locutora de La Mega 107.7. Gaby se convirtió en modelo profesional y ha modelado en pasarelas internacionales para reconocidos diseñadores. Ama la comedia, ha participado en obras de teatro y musicales, su canal oficial de Youtube combina entrevistas, rutina de ejercicios, coreografías y otros temas divertidos desde los cuales invita siempre a ser positivos y tener "esa garra" para lograr lo que cada uno sueña en la vida. ¡Sí se puede, si queremos y nos lo proponemos!

Jose Eduardo Derbez (México)

Actor e influencer, hijo de la actriz Victoria Ruffo y del actor y comediante Eugenio Derbez, su presentación oficial en la televisión mexicana fue en el exitoso programa infantil TVO conducido por su tía Gabriela Ruffo cuando apenas contaba con un par de meses de edad. Desde ahí no ha parado de sorprender por su talento, y por transmitir siempre mensajes positivos. Entre sus proyectos más destacados participó en Miss XV,  Qué pobres tan ricos (lo hizó acreedor al premio TVyNovelas de 2014 como mejor actor juvenil), Amores con trampa, Vino el amor, entre muchos otros.

Sofi Morandi (Argentina)

Actriz, bailarina, conductora y personalidad de internet argentina, Sofi Morandi cautiva todos los días a la audiencia digital ayudando a promover un mundo más inclusivo mostrandose como una mujer real, fuerte, y poderosa e invitando a todos a seguir siempre sus sueños. Ha sido reconocida como Revelación Digital con un Kids' Choice Awards Argentina (2016),  como Famosos con Más Rating en Internet por los Premios Los Más Clickeados (2018 y 2019), entre muchos otros reconocimientos más.

Belén Soto (Chile)

La actriz y escritora Belén Soto quien es conocida desde su infancia por su participación en diferentes roles en la TV chilena, ha madurado y crecido acompañada de la audiencia, transformándose en una comunicadora que se empoderada con el éxito de ventas de su primer libro como una mujer que es sinónimo de amor propio. Su voz y narrativa, no solo en redes sociales, sino en cada una de sus charlas, actuaciones, entrevistas y en su primer libro ¨No te lo mereces¨ (2019), hace eco y retumba fuertemente en una generación que se está construyendo.  Y, debido a lo logrado y a la increíble llegada con el público, Belén, además de ser la actriz chilena con más seguidores en Instagram, no paró ahí y está por lanzar su próximo segundo nuevo libro donde elevará una vez más su mensaje de empoderamiento y reflexión.

Jacky Guzmán (Panamá)

De la tierra que al partirse en dos unió al mundo, la República de Panamá, de espíritu libre y soñadora nace Jacky Guzmán. Inicio su carrera en los medios televisivos de su país, experiencia que le abrió las puertas para trabajar con Disney Company. Empresaria, madre, y con cerca de un millón de seguidores, Jacky ha utilizado su poder en las redes para llevar personalmente soluciones a personas de escasos recursos  afectados por el COVID-19 en su país, y apoya con difundir gratuitamente emprendimientos con propósito de personas que que están reinventándose en esta "nueva normalidad". "De que sirve que mucha gente siga tu carrera, si no haces nada por dejar un mejor mundo a los que están por venir", proclama Jacky Guzmán.

Michael Simon

Trending stories

1
Lo ultimo

Lo que tienes que saber de los E! People's Choice Awards 2020

2
Exclusivo

¿Por qué Jojo Siwa asegura que el makeover que le hizo James Charles fue aterrador?

3

Khloé Kardashian le dice a Tristan Thompson exactamente cómo se siente sobre su reconciliación

4

6 cantantes transgénero que están impactando en la industria de la música

5

7 latinos famosos que han sido acusados de ejercer violencia doméstica