Lista completa de nominados a los Emmy Awards 2020

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)

Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)

Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)

Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Drama

Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)