Lista completa de nominados a los Emmy Awards 2020

¡Las nominaciones a los Emmy Awards 2020 finalmente están aquí!
Los nominados fueron anunciados durante un evento virtual este martes, 28 de julio. Leslie Jones presentó la gran revelación con Josh Gad, Laverne Cox y Tatiana Maslany.
Muchos shows, como Schitt's Creek, esperan obtener el oro por última vez, especialmente con muchos ganadores anteriores terminando su reinado. Como recordarán los fanáticos, Game of Thrones arrasó con las nominaciones el año pasado con 32 a su favor. Luego ganó en 12 categorías. Fleabag también estuvo fuerte en 2019 con 11 nominaciones y seis victorias. Pero con Game of Thrones llegando a su fin después de una controvertida octava temporada y Phoebe Waller-Bridge insistiendo en que Fleabag no tendrá una tercera temporada, ahora hay un poco de espacio extra en las categorías de estos líderes.
Por supuesto, los fanáticos tendrán que esperar hasta la premiación oficial para averiguar qué shows y cuáles estrellas se llevan a casa los trofeos de esta temporada. La edición 72 de los Emmy Awards, que serán presentados por Jimmy Kimmel, se transmitirán el domingo 20 de septiembre.
Y ahora, sin más preámbulos, aquí están los nominados de 2020:
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Traces Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Mejor Talk Show de Variedad
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Last Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor Programa de Competición
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Mejor Actor en una Mini Serie o Película
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Mejor Actriz en una Mini Serie o Película
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Mejor Mini Serie
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Mejor Serie de Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Mejor Película de Televisión
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Mini Serie o Película
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable KimmySchmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Mini Serie o Película
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Drama
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)
Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Drama
Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mejor Actriz Invitada en una Serie de Comedia
Angela Bassett, Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Mejor Actor Invitado en una Serie de Comedia
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Prime Video)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)
Mejor Serie de Sketches de Variedad
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Mejor Especial de Variedad (En Vivo)
Entrega 73 de los Tony Awards (CBS)
Entrega 77 de los Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" (ABC)
Los Oscars (ABC 9)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)
Mejor Especial de Variedad (Pre-Grabado)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Mejor Serie o Especial No-Ficción con Presentador
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)
The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (HBO)
Mejor Host para un Reality o Programa de Competición
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)
Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Mejor Dirección para una Serie de Comedia
James Burrows, Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, "Finale Part 2" (ABC)
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio" (Prime Video)
Matt Shakman, The Great, "The Great Pilot," (Hulu)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov" (Hulu)
Mejor Dirección para una Serie de Drama
Benjamin Caron, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown "Cri de Coeur" (Netflix)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Interview" (Apple TV+)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, "Prisoners Of War" (Showtime)
Mark Mylod, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
Andrij Parekh, Succession, "Hunting" (HBO)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" (Netflix)
Mejor Dirección para una Mini Serie, Película o Especial de Drama
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, "Episode 5" (Hulu)
Steph Green, Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning" (HBO)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, "Find A Way" (Hulu)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)
Mejor Dirección para una Serie de Variedad
Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)
Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)
Mejor Guion para una Serie de Comedia
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows, "Collaboration" (FX Networks)
Tony McNamara, The Great, "The Great" (Hulu)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, "On The Run" (FX Networks)
Michael Shur, The Good Place, "Whenever You're Ready" (NBC)
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows, "Ghosts" (FX Networks)
David West Read, Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite" (Pop TV)
Mejor Guion para una Serie de Drama
Jesse Armstrong, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)
Peter Morgan, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Miki Johnson, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)
Chris Mundy, Ozark, "All In" (Netflix)
John Shiban, Ozark, "Boss Fight" (AMC)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, "Bad Choice Road" (AMC)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, "Bagman" (AMC)