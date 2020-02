La conmovedora promesa que el príncipe William le hizo a su madre Lady Di

View this post on Instagram

For some strange reason this post disappeared from my page, so I am posting it again.... Apologies to those who have seen it before. I wanted to send my support to Harry, Meghan and Archie as they embark on a new life so far away from our shores. I am reminded of these poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago. They are a mother’s words of unconditional love which are as appropriate today as when she wrote them over 24 years ago. Above all else, Diana would want both her boys to be happy. What a shame she isn’t here today to cherish her grandchildren and help steer them towards their futures. #princessdiana #queenofhearts #dianaprincessofwales #princessdianaforever #ladydiana #ladydi #princewilliam #princeharry #kensingtonroyal #sussexroyal #royalfamily #buckinghampalace #kensingtonpalace #harryandmeghan #meghanmarkle #royal #royalbutler #burrellsbritain #englishheritage #dukeofcambridge #dukeofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #nationaltreasure #icon #iconic #archie #ladydianaspencer