Las parejas más HOT en los SAG Awards 2020

Hollywood sabe perfectamente que el mejor accesorio en una alfombra roja es presumir una relación estable.

Y la alfombra roja de los SAG Awards fue un claro ejemplo de ello.

Aquí nuestras parejas favoritas.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez 6 Alex Rodriguez

Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson

The funny Saturday Night Live cast member and Oscar-nominated actress stopped for a few pics on the red carpet before heading into the show, where Johansson is up for three awards.

David Harbour, Lily Allen, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/WireImage

David Harbour & Lily Allen

The songwriter and Stranger Things performer owned the carpet when they arrived dressed to the nines.

Lauren Morelli, Samira Wiley, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Lauren Morelli & Samira Wiley

The adorable duo, who met while working together on Orange is the New Black, stunned on the red carpet together.

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton

The Stranger Things stars take a day from fighting of Demogorgons to pose on the red carpet.

Catherine O'Hara, Bo Welch, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Catherine O'Hara & Bo Welch

Love that for her. SAG Awards nominee Catherine O'Hara stunned in a copper Marc Jacobs gown alongside her husband, who may have the best dressed date of the night!

Rebecca April May, John Bradley, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rebecca April May & John Bradley

The Game of Thrones actor and his girlfriend take some pictures before the big show, where the cast of Thrones is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Peter Thum, Cara Buono, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Peter Thum & Cara Buono

The Stranger Things actress turns heads in a gorgeous pink gown alongside her husband.

Dacre Montgomery, Liv Pollock , 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Dacre Montgomery & Liv Pollock

The Stranger Things star and his model girlfriend are one seriously good looking couple.

Douglas Smith, Tricia Travis, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Douglas Smith & Tricia Travis

The actor, who is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his involvement with Big Little Lies, poses with Tricia Travis at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Cary Elwes, Lisa Marie Kubikoff, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Cary Elwes & Lisa Marie Kubikoff

The star of The Princess Bride and his lovely wife shined on the red carpet.

