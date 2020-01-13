Lista de nominados al Oscar 2020

por JP | Traducido por | lun., 13 ene. 2020 05:30
Ellos desfilarán por la Alfombra Roja el próximo 9 de febrero.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció la lista de personas y producciones que se enlistan para llevarse en anhelado Oscar, máximo galardón de la industria, el próximo 9 de febrero.
El actor coreano-estadounidense John Cho (Searching) y la actriz y productora Issa Rae, creadora de series web como Awkward Black Girl, fueron los encargados de leer la lista de nominados.
Aquí las diferentes categorías.
Mejor actor de reparto
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time..In Hollywood
Mejor actriz de reparto
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Mejor Actor principal
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Mejor Actriz principal
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood
Mejor cortometraje animado
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Mejor cortometraje Live action
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Mejor Edición de sonido
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor película animada
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Mejor documental
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor documental corto
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Rum Cha-Cha
Mejor Película extranjera
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Mejor canción original
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" Toy Story 4
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2
"Stand Up" Harriet
Mejor Película
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor maquillaje y estilismo
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Mejor efectos visuales
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor diseño de producción
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Mejor Guión Original
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mejor Cinematografía
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor Director
The Irishman-Martin Scorsese
Joker- Todd Phillips
1917-Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-Quentin Tarantino
Mejor edición
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?