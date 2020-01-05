Todos los looks de la alfombra roja de los Golden Globes 2020

La gran pasarela de la moda en Hollywood.

Tal cual se predijo. Tal cual se esperaba. La alfombra roja de los Golden Globes se convirtió en una verdadera fiesta de la moda.

Todas las tendencias tuvieron un espacio: Brillo, volumen, monocromías, cinetismos, colores vibrantes e intensos.

Mira todos los looks y dinos cuál es tu look favorito.

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

    

Sienna Miller, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

   

Renee Zellweger, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger

     

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow

    

Charlize Theron, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Charlize Theron

   

Brad Pitt, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brad Pitt

    

Isla Fisher, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Isla Fisher

    

Michelle Williams, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams

   

Reese Witherspoon, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon

    

Awkwafina, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Awkwafina

    

Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

   

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

      

Saoirse Ronan, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

    

Cate Blanchett, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

      

Glenn Close, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Glenn Close

  

Rooney Mara, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Rooney Mara

   

Sofia Vergara, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara

    

Ansel Elgort, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Ansel Elgort

   

Shailene Woodley, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

   

Tony Shalhoub, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tony Shalhoub

   

Zoe Kravitz, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz

    

Rachel Brosnahan, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan

    

Rachel Weisz, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

   

Jodie Comer, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jodie Comer

   

Christopher Abbott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Christopher Abbott

   

Amy Poehler, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler

   

Joaquin Phoenix, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix

  

Michelle Pfeiffer, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Michelle Pfeiffer

   

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

     

Taron Egerton, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Taron Egerton

   

Leslie Bibb, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Leslie Bibb

   

Rami Malek, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Rami Malek

   

Lucy Boynton, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton

  

Molly Sims, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Molly Sims

    

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston

   

Helen Mirren, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

   

Joe Manganiello, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Joe Manganiello

   

Tiffany Haddish, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish

   

Rose Leslie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Rose Leslie

    

Olivia Colman, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Olivia Colman

   

Beanie Feldstein, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

    

Kit Harington, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Kit Harington

  

Marin Hinkle, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marin Hinkle

   

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

   

Michael Zegen, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael Zegen

   

Christina Applegate, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Christina Applegate

    

Margaret Qualley, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

     

Winnie Harlow, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow

   

Fotos

