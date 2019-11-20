Estos son los nominados a los Grammys 2020

Mejor actuación solista pop

"Spirit," Beyonce

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

'"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Mejor actuación de R&B

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

"Come Home," Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000

"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

Mejor canción country

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

"Girls Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert

"Some Of It," Eric Church

"Speechless," Dan and Shay