Los looks más raros de los Emmys 2019

por JP | Traducido por | dom., 22 sep. 2019 19:25
La alfombra roja de los Emmys, históricamente, ha sido un lugar en el que las estrellas se arriesgan muy poco. Como ocurre en los Oscars, por ser una entrega de premios de Academia, en los Emmys siempre reina la elegancia y la sobriedad. Pero este año las invitadas se tomaron ciertas licencias sorprendiéndonos en la alfombra roja.
Looks atrevidos y completamente inesperados...
¡Míralos!
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Royalty! The Game of Thrones star rocked this regal Gucci dress at the ceremony.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Orange Is the New Black actress made a fashion statement with this Christian Siriano dress, complete with pink bows.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Dawson's Creek alum, who is currently showing off his moves on Dancing With the Stars, walked the purple carpet in a velvet tuxedo jacket.
Continúa abajo
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Russian Doll actress wore a green two-piece Christopher John Rogers outfit for the award show on Sunday.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Pose producer hit the purple carpet in this orange Valentino dress.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The TV personality rocked combat boots on the purple carpet on Sunday. She paired the boots with a light blue ruffled Alexander McQueen dress with a wrap-around belt.
Continúa abajo
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The TV personality hit the purple carpet in this one-sleeve yellow dress.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The actress donned the pink and red trend of the night, complete with a bow!
John Shearer/Getty Images
The This Is Us star donned a tuxedo-inspired Azzi & Osta ensemble, complete with a long train.
Continúa abajo
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?