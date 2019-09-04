En homenaje al ¨fotógrafo de las top models¨

View this post on Instagram

7 Era-Defining Peter Lindbergh British Vogue Covers (written by @benknightevans) - JANUARY 1990 One of the most iconic covers in British Vogue's 103-year history, the magazine's first issue of the 1990s set the tone for the decade. Coming after the big hair and overt glamour of the Eighties, its undone influence extended beyond fashion into popular culture when George Michael took Naomi, Linda, Tatjana, Christy and Cindy from their Giorgio di Sant'Angelo tops and Levi's jeans from SoHo in Manhattan to various states of undress in his legendary Freedom! '90 music video. The circle was made complete as three of the quintet of quintessential supermodels sauntered down Gianni Versace's autumn/winter 1991 catwalk lip synching to Freedom! '90, committing every contributor firmly to fashion folklore. - #LindberghStories #BritishVogue #fromthevault