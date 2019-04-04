Lista de nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2019

Álbum Gospel Top

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love

Aretha Franklin, Gospel Greats

Koryn Hawthorne, Unstoppable

Tori Kelly, Hiding Place

Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room

Canción (Video) Streaming Top

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Juice Wrld, "Lucid Dreams"

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

XXXTentacion, "SAD!"

Canción R&B Top

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo "No Brainer"

Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"

Ella Mai, "Trip"

Khalid, "Better"

Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown, "Freaky Friday"

Canción Rap Top

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"

Post Malone, "Better Now"

Travis Scott, "Sicko Mode"

Canción Country Top

Kane Brown, "Heaven"

Luke Combs, "She Got the Best of Me"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Dan + Shay, "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"

Canción Rock Top

Foster The People, "Sit Next to Me"

Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"

lovelytheband, "Broken"

Panic! At the Disco, "High Hopes"

Canción Latina Top

Bad Bunny featuring Drake, "Mia"

Daddy Yankee, "Dura"

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"

Casper Magico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny & Ozuna, "Te Bote"

Canción Dance/Electrónica Top

DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, "Taki Taki"

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"

Marshmello & Bastille, "Happier"

Tiesto & Dzeko featuring Preme and Post Malone, "Jackie Chan"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

Canción Cristiana Top

Cory Asbury, "Reckless Love"

Lauren Daigle, "You Say"

for KING & COUNTRY, "Joy"

Hillsong Worship, "Who You Say I Am"

Tauren Wells, "Known"

Canción Top Gospel

Todd Dulaney, "Your Great Name"

Koryn Hawthorne, "Won't He Do It"

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"

Jason Nelson, "Forever"

Brian Courtney, "A Great Work"