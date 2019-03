Gwyneth Paltrow no se olvidó del cumpleaños de Chris Martin y dijo presente en su fiesta

View this post on Instagram

It’s your birthday, but it’s really feels like you are the gift. Not just to me, and to @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you. You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can’t. I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much. ❤️