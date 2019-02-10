Todos los looks de la alfombra roja de los Grammys 2019

  • Por
    &

por Juan Pablo Fernandez-Feo | Traducido por  | dom., 10 feb. 2019 15:29

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

El día más importante de la música llego... El Staple Center de Los Ángeles recibe a las estrellas más importantes del mundo de la música y, por supuesto, en E! tenemos todos los detalles de la ceremonia de los Grammy Awards.

Mira los increíbles looks de la alfombra roja.

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In Ralph & Russo

Anna Kendrick, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick

In Nikos Koulis Jewelry 

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga

In Céline & Tiffany Jewelry 

Katy Perry, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Katy Perry

In Balmain

Zedd, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zedd

     

Cardi B, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Cardi B

In Mugler

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

      

Due Lipa, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

In Versace and Bvlgari Jewelry

Heidi Klum, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

     

Angela Aguilar, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Angela Aguilar

      

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bebe Rexha

     

Shawn Mendes, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes

In Paul Smith 

Jameela Jamil, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

     

Beck, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beck

In Gucci 

Charlie Puth, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charlie Puth

In Prada

Janelle Monae, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

     

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus

In Mugler

Nina Dobrev, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nina Dobrev

In Dior and Harry Winston Jewelry 

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Alicia Keys

    

Leon Bridges, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Leon Bridges

In Bode

Maren Morris, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Francis Specker/CBS

Maren Morris

In Galia Lahav Couture 

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino

Ashlee Simpson, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson

In Georges Chakra 

Meghan Trainor, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Meghan Trainor

In Custom Christian Siriano and Forevermark Jewelry 

Lilly Singh, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Lilly Singh

In Jovani and Hearts on Fire Jewelry 

Jeannie Mai, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

     

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

      

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Giuliana Rancic

    

Diplo, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Diplo

In Berluti

Fatoumata Diawara, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Fatoumata Diawara

     

Falu, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Trae Patton/CBS

Falu

      

Zuri Hall, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Zuri Hall

    

Eve, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Eve

      

Lay Zhang, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Lay Zhang

     

Sibley Scoles, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Sibley Scoles

      

Tierra Whack, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Tierra Whack

   

Fantastic Negrito, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Fantastic Negrito

    

Rashida Jones, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for NARAS

Rashida Jones

In Ralph Lauren 

Raquel Sofia, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Raquel Sofia

     

Tori Kelly, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tori Kelly

In Hearts On Fire Jewelry 

