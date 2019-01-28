Así fue el alocado after party de los SAG Awards 2019

Cuando el show se acaba comienza la verdadera fiesta...
Una vez entregados todos los premios a sus respectivos ganadores, comienza la verdadera fiesta.
Ya nadie debe guardar las composturas y la champaña comienza a hacer efecto.
¿Amamos los after parties! Y el del SAG Award estuvo realmente bueno ¿Por qué?
Miren las imágenes y únanse a la fiesta.
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Chadwick Boseman y Darren Criss
La celebración es grande cuando eres uno de los ganadores.
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Mike Myers y Lupita Nyong'o
¡El trofeo no se comparte!
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Rumer Willis
La actriz, hija de Bruce Willis y Demi Moore, también se unió a la celebración.
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Patricia Clarkson y Glenn Close
Nada como reencontrarte con grandes amigos.
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira y Henry Golding
Versace, Wakanda y Asia....
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Lyric Ross y Eris Baker
¡A bailar!
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Darren Criss, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star celebrates alongside the Black Panther actresses at People's gala.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Mike Meyers y el cast de Crazy Rich Asians y Black Panther
Photobomb!
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Melissa McCarthy y Ben Falcone
Adorable pareja.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Eric White y Patricia Arquette
Hora de celebrar el triunfo.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
Andy Serkis y Michael B. Jordan
Celebrando el triunfo de Black panther.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix
Rami Malek y Lucy Boynton
Adorable pareja.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
Rami Malek y Timothé Chalamet
Adoramos a estos dos...