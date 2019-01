Katy Perry te hará suspirar con esta declaración sobre Orlando Bloom

View this post on Instagram

last selfie on a set in my 41st year 🎂...i’m grateful and as I contemplate the passage of time I really feel age is just a number and we are not...we ARE the choices we make, the words we speak, the thoughts we create and the actions we take...they shape our realities...and as I say to myself and my son...make smart choices...happy me ⭕️and my loyal companion