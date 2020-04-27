Kristin Cavallariis no longer Jay Cutler's Instagram wifey.

On Monday, fans noticed that the Very Cavallari star had removed the word "wife" from her Instagram bio after announcing their divorce. Now, her bio reads: "Momma, Founder + CEO @uncommonjames & @littlejamesclothing, 2x @nytimes Bestselling Author | True Comfort out September!! @verycavallari."

This major change comes one day after the longtime couple's shocking breakup. Taking to Instagram, Kristin shared a picture of herself and the retired NFL player to share the devastating news with fans.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the mom of three wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."