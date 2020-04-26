It's over for Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler.

Their sudden split comes after nearly seven years of marriage and a decade together. The Very Cavallari stars announced their decision to divorce via social media on Sunday, April 26.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Kristin, 33, wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Kristin and Jay have three children together: 7-year-old Camden, 5-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor.

Through the years, the reality TV star and retired NFL pro have been especially open about the good times—and bad—in their marriage.