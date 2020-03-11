Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari have been married for almost seven years. Yet, the retired NFL player doesn't necessarily remember their engagement.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Very Cavallari, Jay reveals to friends that he pretty much blacked out when he got down on one knee all those years ago. From what Jay recalls, he proposed in Cabo and it was in no way perfect.

"I didn't do it well. If I could do it again, I'd do it again," the former Chicago Bears quarterback informs Justin Anderson, Austin "Scoot" Rhodes and Mark "Chuy Block. "It's just nerve-wracking."

Unsurprisingly, Justin resonates with Jay's take on proposing, noting that he'd probably "black out."

"You basically do! It's just like, 'Get this ring out of my face. I can't hold this anymore,'" the father of three adds.

After Justin inquires if Jay cried, the Cutler patriarch makes it clear that he didn't cry, but Kristin "shed some tears."