Tracing her roots.

On Thursday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari found herself reflecting on her family lineage in the years following brother Michael's death. As E! readers surely recall, the Laguna Beach veteran tragically lost her brother to hypothermia following a car accident in December 2015.

Upon realizing that Michael was the last one able to pass on the Cavallari surname, the Uncommon James mogul expressed an interest in tracing her roots.

"With my brother being gone there's no one else, on my side of the family, carrying on the Cavallari name," Kristin shared with husband Jay Cutler. "My brother was the last Cavallari."

Furthermore, as Kristin and her father Dennis Cavallari have "grown apart a little bit" after losing Michael, she felt reconnecting with her roots might giving her deeper ties to the family.

"I'm interested in researching the Cavallari name and developing relationships with my extended family," the mother of three explained to the Very Cavallari camera. "Also, I just want my kids to have a really good understanding of where they come from."

Being a supportive husband, Jay signed off on Kristin hunting down her origins.