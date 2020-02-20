Jay Cutler: former professional football star, loving dad and...TV producer?!

Kristin Cavallari's hubby is jumping behind the camera in this adorable sneak peek from tonight's new episode of Very Cavallari. The exclusive clip finds Kristin rehearsing for E!'s 2019 Emmys Live From the Red Carpet show with her man in tow watching from the red carpet sidelines.

"Typically when I go out to L.A., it's for work and so I cram in as much as I can," Kristin explains. "That's why I've never really asked Jay to come before."

As Kristin is rehearsing with E!'s Nina Parker and Brad Goreski, Jay buddies up to some crew guys and it's not long before he's wearing a headset and pretending to call the shots.