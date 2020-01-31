by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., 31 Jan. 2020 1:47 PM
Kristin Cavallari is one hot mother.
The 33-year-old CEO, Very Cavallari star and mom of three stunned in a bikini-clad photo shared to Instagram Thursday, Jan. 30, which sees her enjoying a sunny afternoon at the Versace Mansion's mosaic-tiled pool in Miami Beach.
The snapshot's art deco-inspired backdrop is extraordinary, as is everything about Cavallari strolling across it. Donning a slinky string bikini and dark shades, the E! personality stands on the steps of the famed Versace complex's garden-side pool.
"V E R S A C E," she captioned the post.
Cavallari, whose husband Jay Cutler recently retired from the NFL, is in Miami ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl LIV.
For many more gorgeous bikini photos where yesterday's came from, scroll through the photos below!
"Versace," Kristin posted while posing in an itty bitty black bikini inside the famous Versace Mansion in Miami.
We're beyond thankful for this pre-Thanksgiving bikini shot Kristin shared in November 2019. "Desert reboot," the Very Cavallari star posted.
Kristin glows in this behind-the-scenes snapshot from Uncommon James' Spring/Summer 2020 campaign shoot in Puerto Vallarta.
Who knew the UJ founder's husband had such a keen eye for photography? "Hubs behind the lens," she captioned the June 2019 vacation pic.
To celebrate 2019, Kristin jetted off to Cabo with her crew and rocked more than a few sexy bikinis throughout the trip.
A white bandeau top and stripped ruffle bottoms are a match made in Mexican vacation heaven.
Nothing says "Christmas" like a striped bikini and a flamingo float.
The Very Cavallari cast showed off their toned bods while filming in Palm Springs in November.
How do we get to this tropical destination? Asking for a friend.
Saylor takes after her mom with her great bathing suit style and love of the ocean.
Who doesn't like a good pool float?
Cavallari mixed and matched her suit while on vacation with the girls in 2018 in one of her favorite places ever...Tulum, Mexico!
The cookbook author took her wine to the sand with her and got a cheeky tan line courtesy of this tiny, t-strap bikini.
"Out of the office," the reality star simply captioned this beach photo from May 2018.
It's all about the back details with this suit and we are loving it.
Perk of your husband playing for the Miami Dolphins? You get to spend Christmas Eve in a bikini.
The 32-year-old star got some relaxing time in while sipping on coffee in this chic bikini as a part of her girls' trip to Desert Hot Springs in 2017.
We are in love with this maroon, textured bikini that Cavallari donned on one of her many beautiful getaways with hubby Jay Cutler.
The waves were calling and Cavallari of course listened...in Tulum, Mexico. PS: We are big fans of this white hot bathing suit.
The lovebirds enjoyed a special trip to Mexico in honor of The Hills star's 30th birthday and Cavallari slayed it with her beach ensemble.
Cavallari took in the scenery in a Prey Swim suit (designed by Audrina Patridge) while celebrating her 30th birthday in January 2017.
"It's 5pm somewhere..." Cavallari captioned this picturesque scene from Bali.
After giving birth to her third child in November 2015, the Uncommon James owner took a beach vacation in April 2016, complete with a stripped suit and her breast pump.
In June 2015, the former Laguna Beach star showed off her growing baby bump and proved she always looks good in a bikini.
Cavallari took in some sun in a black-and-white bikini with her son to kick off spring in 2015.
The happy couple escaped the cold and traded in their jackets for beach strolls and bikinis.
The reality star gave a peek of her black bikini while on holiday in January 2015.
While pregnant with her second son, Cavallari made time for a little beach vacay with her growing family in 2014 and looked hot in her two-piece suit.
If anyone knows how to make the most of a beach vacation and look fabulous doing so, it's this woman.
