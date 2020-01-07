Show us something Kristin Cavallari can't do!

"Kristin…she can outdrink all of us," laughs the Very Cavallari star's former social media manager Shannon Ford in this compilation video spotlighting several shades of her old boss' personality, from party queen to professional. First up: Kristin off-the-clock.

"If I commit to going out and really, really doing it, then I don't have an off switch," shrugs the Uncommon James founder, designer and CEO, who we've watched master the work-hard-play-hard game with spunk, attitude and flair since her reality series' 2018 debut. This particularly memorable specimen of found footage originally aired during Very Cavallari season one, when Kristin treated her employees to a round of post-work drinks and later tried twerking in public.

"You literally have to pull me out of the bar," she jokes of her after-hours persona, whose commitment to the task at hand apparently—but honestly not surprisingly—mirrors that of her 9 to 5.