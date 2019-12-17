Kristin Cavallari's close friend Justin Anderson couldn't have moved to Nashville at a better time.

During an exclusive chat with E! News, the Uncommon James boss opened up about her fallout with gal pal Kelly Henderson and the subsequent support she received from Anderson. In fact, from what Cavallari told us, the new season of Very Cavallari (returning Thursday, Jan. 9) will be unlike anything we've seen before.

"This season kind of has it all. It starts off pretty emotional, [you'll] see a fall out that I have with Kelly," the Very Cavallari star revealed. "It's very true to what I was going through in my life and even now, seeing it back—you know, having to relive it—is really tough for me."

So, what exactly happened between Cavallari and Henderson? As The Hills alum previously said in a Very Cavallari teaser, the Velvet's Edge founder "hasn't really been there" for her.