Is Justin Anderson too comfortable at Kristin Cavallari's Nashville compound?

In this sneak peek from season three of Very Cavallari (returning Thursday, Jan. 9), the Uncommon James mogul stops by her old home, where her BFF is currently residing. Per the blonde lifestyle guru, Anderson has taken up residence at Bancroft as she and Jay Cutler have yet to sell the massive estate.

"Pretty unfortunate. It's been sitting empty for a year," Cavallari shares in a confessional. "So, one of my best friends, Justin's in town playing with the idea of moving to Nashville. And I figure, he might as well stay there so that a) he has a place to stay and b) it's not just sitting there empty."

In July 2018, after falling in love with an eight-bedroom farm house, Cavallari and Cutler listed their 25-room house for $7.9 million. And it appears that Anderson is enjoying all that the estate offers as Cavallari finds him lounging in the sauna.