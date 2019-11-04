Kristin Cavallari is back to business!

"I am opening up a second store," shares the Uncommon James boss in this promo video for Very Cavallari's third season, which returns to E! Thursday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. with all the laughs, sass and Southern spunk that lit up our TVs in 2019.

"Can I have an office?" asks Kristin's hubby Jay Cutler after learning about UJ's upcoming satellite location (his wife announced the store's newfangled whereabouts on Instagram last week; they're setting up shop in Chicago). That's a negative from KC, naturally.

Though Very Cavallari's upcoming season will see the return of familiar faces, brand-new episodes mean brand-new story lines—and in this case, new business ventures.