Don't believe everything you read on the wild Internet.

Earlier this week, an Instagram account run by a "yogi master injector" speculated that Kristin Cavallari recently went under the knife for some plastic surgery.

While comparing the reality star's face from The Hills to Sunday night's 2019 Golden Globes, the account speculated that Kristin had "lip, cheek and under eye filler and Botox."

Ultimately, Kristin saw the message and decided to set the record straight. Spoiler alert: They have no idea what they're talking about.

"I've actually never touched my face but thanks for the compliment I guess," she wrote in the comments section. "Maybe get your facts straight before u start making claims like that."