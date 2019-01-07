EXCLUSIVE!

Kristin Cavallari's Mellow 32nd Birthday Will Make Moms Everywhere Shout "Preach!"

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., 7 Jan. 2019 11:06 AM

All work and no play?

While chatting exclusively with E! News at Amazon Prime Video's post-Golden Globes party, Kristin Cavallari revealed how exactly she celebrated her 32nd birthday (which was on Saturday, Jan. 5).

Since the Very Cavallari star was in Los Angeles for E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards, the Uncommon James boss rang in her 32nd b-day by attending rehearsal. However, The Hills alum wasn't bummed at all with her birthday plans.

"It was okay! It was 32—honestly who cares?" the Laguna Beach veteran quipped. "I had rehearsal for my E! show that I do. They got me a cake, so I love my little E! fam."

Furthermore, as a working mother of three, Kristin was perfectly happy to fall asleep early and sleep in the next day. "I was in bed, honestly, at nine o'clock," Jay Cutler's wife dished. "I got to sleep in this morning. And so for me, as a mom of three, being able to sleep in and go to bed early…that was a good birthday."

Not to mention, Kristin had her commentating duties to look forward to—and it seems she was thoroughly impressed with the stars on the red carpet. Per Cavallari, Constance Wu and Lady Gaga were best dressed stand outs.

As for what's to come for Very Cavallari? The reality TV veteran turned businesswoman teased that there will be plenty of drama in season 2.

"Well, we have four more weeks of shooting so we can definitely still bring a lot more drama," Kristin joked.

For all of this and more, be sure to take a peek at the exclusive interview in the clip above!

