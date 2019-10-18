Yo-Yo always demanded the respect she knew she deserved.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new E! True Hollywood Story, the famed rapper recalls how she refused to be called "bitch" in a collaboration with Ice Cube. It's said that Yo-Yo "commanded respect from day one."

"Growing up in South Central Los Scandalous, when it came to battle rapping, I knew who my competitors were. And I was writing to take them down," the "You Can't Play with My Yo-Yo" artist notes to the THS camera. "There was not many males willing to go back there and battle with me."

Per Yo-Yo, taking on these artists "one at a time," helped her build her character. Eventually, Yo-Yo came onto Ice Cube's radar.

"Ice Cube was leaving N.W.A, looking for a female artist. At that time, they were the biggest group in Los Angeles," Yo-Yo adds.

While this was certainly the opportunity of a lifetime, Yo-Yo's music of female empowerment directly contradicted Ice Cube's bitch-heavy lyrics.