by Alyssa Ray | Wed., 28 Nov. 2018 7:00 PM
Saying goodbye is hard to do.
On Wednesday's season finale of Total Divas, Nattie Neidhart and her family laid Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart to rest. According to the Total Divas star, her father passed away in his own home after collapsing in the early morning.
"It was like 7 o'clock in the morning and my sister Jenny calls me and I thought it was really weird because Jenny never calls me that early in the morning," Nattie relayed in a confessional. "And she just said really quietly, 'Daddy died.'"
Understandably, Jim's passing was quite the shock for the wrestling maven as she felt her dad was "unbreakable." Nonetheless, prior to his death, the WWE legend had been living with Alzheimer's disease.
In fact, Jim's health struggle inspired Nattie to get tested to see if she carried the gene for the disease.
"He never had to go into a nursing home, he never had to get to the stage where he didn't know who we were," the 36-year-old shared. "He still died on his terms. I think it was just his time, but it's just hard to know how to say goodbye."
This fact was made abundantly clear during Nattie's emotional eulogy at Jim's funeral. "I had no idea that saying goodbye to my dad would be this hard," a tearful Nattie admitted to her fellow mourners. "My dad was my rock star. I'm glad I got to follow in his footsteps."
Per the Total Divas star, her father was very invested in her career, thus she promised to follow his advice and keep succeeding. "I just realized I'm not gonna say goodbye, because my dad is gonna be with us forever," Neidhart continued. "We love you forever, Daddy. Thank you for being you and, Daddy, I promise to keep your memory alive."
In order to pay tribute to her father's legacy, Nattie went on to wear Jim's iconic jacket at SummerSlam. Unsurprisingly, both Nattie's WWE peers and fans were beyond moved by the tribute.
"My dad had one really prized possession, it was the jacket that he wore when he won the tag team championships," Neidhart concluded. "My dad was just with me and I know he was with me and I know it was meant to be and he wanted me to be there."
Nattie wasn't the only one to face a hardship in this episode as Trinity Fatu found herself fighting with husband Jonathan Fatu (known professionally as Jimmy Uso). After Trinity's wedding ring was stolen out of her car, Jonathan accused his wife of not caring.
"I always told you to wear it; you never wore it," Jonathan snapped during a car ride. "I wear it just like you. I have mine on. I wear mine on all the time; there's no excuse."
Feeling awful about the situation, Fatu resolved to get her man's initials tattooed on her ring finger. Despite hating needles, Trinity went through with the tattoo in order to make things right with Jonathan…a gesture he truly appreciated.
"We've been together 10 years and a lot has changed," Trinity confessed. "We're gonna always be evolving and changing. But I just know that, no matter what, we gonna rock with each other and be by each other's side."
See everything else that went down during the season finale in the recap video above.
