by Alyssa Ray | Wed., 7 Nov. 2018 7:00 AM
Will Lana and Paige ever be able to get along?
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella discuss the tension between the two WWE veterans and hope a girls' trip will rectify the situation.
"I just felt like last night…it was just not how I really wanted to start the week off," Nikki relays to her twin. "When you're in Lake Tahoe, it's a true bonding moment."
And while Nikki acknowledges there is a "revolution going on" for the females in the WWE, she believes change will truly occur if the women work together "outside of the ring." Thus, she's disappointed that Paige and Lana are butting heads.
Brie fully supports her sister's sentiment as she too witnessed things "unravel" between her Total Divas costars.
E!
"Lana and Paige definitely have issues that they need to figure out," the Total Bellas star continues in a confessional. "They've had issues in the past and I don't think they actually ever have sat and talked it out."
Understandably, Nikki hopes the Lake Tahoe trip will teach the two wrestling experts how to both respect and like each other.
"They might get in another fight about it, but at least they can try to work things out," Brie concludes.
Watch Brie and Nikki assess Lana and Paige's feud in the clip above!
