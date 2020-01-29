Nikki Bella shared some mom-umental news on Tuesday.

The Total Divas star has a lot to celebrate, especially after announcing that she's pregnant! The reality TV personality is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, which comes only a few weeks after the happy couple announced they were engaged.

Nikki and the Dancing With the Stars pro were more than overjoyed to share the special baby news with everyone.

"Even though I feel really sick, like, can't believe I'm going to be a mom soon," Nikki tells People. "I'm going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That's amazing!"

Just one month ago, the former WWE star opened up about her future and touched on the topic of motherhood. "I definitely want to be a mom one day," she expressed to Health magazine. "I'm in this unfortunate situation where I'm 36 and everyone is reminding me, 'Your eggs, your eggs!' So I'm freezing my eggs."