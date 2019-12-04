by Alyssa Ray | Wed., 4 Dec. 2019 5:00 AM
Baby on the brain?
As E! readers surely recall, Ronda Rousey confirmed her WWE departure during the Tuesday, Nov. 12 episode of Total Divas. Following many professional milestones, a happy home life and a noteworthy WWE career, it wasn't surprising when the 32-year-old MMA fighter turned wrestler announced her next move: to have a baby.
While Rousey happily declared on Total Divas that she was ready to start a family with husband Travis Browne, she has since revealed exclusively to E! News that she is simply letting "nature take its course."
"We're just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves," Rousey relayed. "Just kind of enjoy our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens."
As for why she chose to discuss her baby plans on Total Divas, Rousey revealed she hoped to make the topic less "hush, hush" and "taboo."
As the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion noted herself, having a baby will "change [her] family forever." Thus, she and her husband are truly focusing on the time they have left, just the two of them.
"You know, we're not taking ovulation tests or anything like that," the Total Divas star further added. "But, I'm also not on the road 200 days a year and taking power bombs every night. So, I'm sure that helps."
Not to mention, through her marriage to Browne, Rousey has already stepped into a parental role. Specifically, the Mile 22 actress serves as a stepmom to Browne's two children, Kaleo and Keawe, from a previous marriage.
Instagram / Ronda Rousey
And it sounds as though becoming a stepparent has been a transformative experience for Rousey. In addition to providing the Olympian an "instant family," it showed her how much love she has to give.
"I was just by myself and a bachelorette completely content to be like, 'Ok, There's nobody out there for me. F--k this!'" Rousey expressed in regards to her life before joining the Browne family. "And then it went from that, looking out for number one, to completely an entire family. It taught me how much joy I can get in not really thinking about myself."
This mindset also comes into play in Rousey's marriage. Despite previously vowing to "never cook for a man," Rousey has found that cooking has become a sort of love language for her and her husband.
"I swore on my life that I would never cook for a man and, 'F--k that s--t! I'm not here to serve you, bitch,'" Rousey stated through laughter. "And Trav has completely changed my whole mind about everything. He did that not by ever asking me to cook, but for cooking for me for the first year-and-a-half we were together."
Per the California native, this example inspired her "to spoil him back."
For a closer look at Rousey's home life, be sure to catch the season nine finale of Total Divas.
