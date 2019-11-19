It turns out there's no need for worrying, though—at least not about Nia.

"Definitely not holding back in this match," says the superstar, who recently received a medical diagnosis confirming her injuries and will undergo surgery to repair her ACLs after WrestleMania. "You know, this is my last hurrah for a little bit and I just want to make sure I give everything I have."

From what we can see in the preview clip, Jax takes her wrestling moves to new heights during the event. Seconds later, she and Tamina have the crowd holding its breath as they mount the top rope in unison from opposite edges of the ring.

"As I'm walking up to the top rope, I'm definitely nervous about it," Nia tells the confessional camera. "I'm afraid of heights. So I'm thinking, 'Gosh, what if I get up there and I slip? What if I get up there and I jump off and I don't flatten out?' I have never been more nervous in my entire life."

