Ronda Rousey can have it all and then some. As an Olympian, combat sports legend and women empowerment icon, the athlete has piloted a no-stone-left-unturned career spanning well over a decade and inspiring many. All before her 33rd birthday, too!

But with a myriad of professional titles, happy home life and big-time WWE milestone almost under her belt, Tuesday's Total Divas saw the longest-reigning Raw Women's Champion plotting her next move: starting a family.

"When I first came to the WWE, I had no idea what I was getting into at all," Ronda admitted during this week's episode, which saw WWE's talent roster gearing up for WrestleMania 35. Roughly seven months later, in real life, most pro wrestling enthusiasts probably know that her performance at this year's program would be Rousey's last with the WWE, marking the indefinite end of what was ultimately a year-long stint at the company.

"I made a decision about my future and life and everything," she told Total Divas cameras, after having earned her spot opposite fellow superstar Becky Lynch in WrestleMania's historic headlining match.