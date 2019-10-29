She's the bad guy, duh!

Ronda Rousey entered "full-on antagonist mode" during this week's new Total Divas. And as far as getting into character is concerned, the lauded pro athlete went above and beyond.

"Maybe I did too good of a job," Rowsey told husband Travis Browne of her recent string of performances, "because I feel like every single girl in the WWE needs an individual explanation for every single one of my actions."

With WrestleMania right around the corner, Tuesday's episode saw the Divas doing their best to stand out. But while Nia Jax practiced a wow-worthy wrestling stunt and Carmella recorded a new intro track for her set, Ronda took a markedly different approach to getting noticed.

What began with in-ring smack-talk on Monday Night Raw—where she debuted a newfangled "villain" persona that quickly spawned locker room tension with Nia—graduated to after-hours improvisation this week. And suddenly, differentiating Ronda's in-character comments from her actual opinions became almost impossible, for her audience and co-workers alike.